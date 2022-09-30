Winthrop East Buchanan busts Bellevue 44-13

Winthrop East Buchanan showed it had the juice to douse Bellevue in a points barrage during a 44-13 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.