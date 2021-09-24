Winthrop East Buchanan blanks Delhi Maquoketa Valley 40-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Winthrop East Buchanan stuffed Delhi Maquoketa Valley 40-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.
Winthrop East Buchanan registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over Delhi Maquoketa Valley.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on September 10, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against West Branch and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Arlington Starmont on September 10 at Arlington Starmont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
