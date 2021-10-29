 Skip to main content
Winterset sews up Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17

Winterset broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Huskies' offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over the Clippers at halftime.

The Huskies remained on top of the Clippers through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Huskies' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-10 points differential.

Recently on October 15 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Pella in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

