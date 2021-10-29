Winterset sews up Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17

Winterset broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Huskies' offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over the Clippers at halftime.
The Huskies remained on top of the Clippers through a scoreless first and third quarters.
The Huskies' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-10 points differential.
