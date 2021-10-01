 Skip to main content
Winning recipe: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broils Cresco Crestwood 40-20

Riding a wave of production, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura dunked Cresco Crestwood 40-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on September 17 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on New Hampton in a football game . For more, click here.

The Cardinals opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Cadets through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense roared to a 19-0 lead over the Cadets at halftime.

The Cardinals' might showed as they carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals blunted the Cadets' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.

