Winning recipe: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broils Cresco Crestwood 40-20

Riding a wave of production, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura dunked Cresco Crestwood 40-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Cardinals opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Cadets through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense roared to a 19-0 lead over the Cadets at halftime.
The Cardinals' might showed as they carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals blunted the Cadets' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.
