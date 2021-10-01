Winning recipe: Britt West Hancock broils Hartley H-M-S 20-6

Britt West Hancock trucked Hartley H-M-S on the road to a 20-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Eagles and the Hawks settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Britt West Hancock's offense moved to a 14-6 lead over Hartley H-M-S at halftime.

The Eagles' leg-up showed as they carried a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Hawks as they could not cut into their deficit in the final quarter.

