Winfield-Mt. Union eventually took victory away from Central City 44-36 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Central City authored a promising start, taking a 16-14 advantage over Winfield-Mt. Union at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Winfield-Mt. Union broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over Central City.

The Wolves held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

