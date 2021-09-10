 Skip to main content
Wilton darts by Riverside Highland in easy victory 39-14
Wilton darts by Riverside Highland in easy victory 39-14

Wilton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Riverside Highland 39-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Wilton's offense jumped to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.

Wilton opened with a 13-7 advantage over Riverside Highland through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Wilton faced off against Tipton and Riverside Highland took on Winthrop East Buchanan on August 27 at Riverside Highland High School. For a full recap, click here.

