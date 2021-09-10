Wilton darts by Riverside Highland in easy victory 39-14

Wilton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Riverside Highland 39-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Wilton's offense jumped to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.

Wilton opened with a 13-7 advantage over Riverside Highland through the first quarter.

