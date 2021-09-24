Williamsburg tenderizes Centerville 48-3

Williamsburg rolled past Centerville for a comfortable 48-3 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
Recently on September 10 , Williamsburg squared up on Solon in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Williamsburg opened a huge 34-3 gap over Centerville at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
