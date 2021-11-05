Williamsburg takes victory lap over State Center West Marshall 32-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Williamsburg broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 32-6 explosion on State Center West Marshall in Iowa high school football on November 5.

The Raiders darted in front of the Trojans 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Williamsburg opened a slim 13-0 gap over State Center West Marshall at halftime.

The Raiders moved ahead of the Trojans 19-6 as the fourth quarter started.

