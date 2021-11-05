 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsburg takes victory lap over State Center West Marshall 32-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Williamsburg broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 32-6 explosion on State Center West Marshall in Iowa high school football on November 5.

The Raiders darted in front of the Trojans 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Williamsburg opened a slim 13-0 gap over State Center West Marshall at halftime.

The Raiders moved ahead of the Trojans 19-6 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News