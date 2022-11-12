 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsburg staggers Dubuque Wahlert with resounding performance 31-7

  • 0

Williamsburg showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Dubuque Wahlert 31-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Williamsburg opened with a 10-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Williamsburg stormed to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 31-7.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News