Williamsburg staggers Dubuque Wahlert with resounding performance 31-7

Williamsburg showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Dubuque Wahlert 31-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Williamsburg opened with a 10-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Williamsburg stormed to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 31-7.

