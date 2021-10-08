 Skip to main content
Williamsburg pulls python act on Bloomfield Davis County 41-8

Williamsburg earned a convincing 41-8 win over Bloomfield Davis County on October 8 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Williamsburg thundered to a 28-8 bulge over Bloomfield Davis County as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on September 24 , Williamsburg squared up on Centerville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

