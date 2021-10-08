Williamsburg pulls python act on Bloomfield Davis County 41-8

Williamsburg earned a convincing 41-8 win over Bloomfield Davis County on October 8 in Iowa football.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.
Williamsburg thundered to a 28-8 bulge over Bloomfield Davis County as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on September 24 , Williamsburg squared up on Centerville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.