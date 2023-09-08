Williamsburg left no doubt on Friday, controlling Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana from start to finish for a 49-20 victory in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Williamsburg moved in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a huge 28-7 gap over the Clippers at halftime.

Williamsburg pulled to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

