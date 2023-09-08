Williamsburg left no doubt on Friday, controlling Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana from start to finish for a 49-20 victory in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.
Williamsburg moved in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders opened a huge 28-7 gap over the Clippers at halftime.
Williamsburg pulled to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Williamsburg faced off against West Branch and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Marion on Aug. 25 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School.
