 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsburg overcomes deficit and Bloomfield Davis County 77-8

  • 0

Williamsburg, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Bloomfield Davis County 77-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Last season, Williamsburg and Bloomfield Davis County faced off on October 8, 2021 at Bloomfield Davis County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Williamsburg squared off with Centerville in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News