Williamsburg overcomes deficit and Bloomfield Davis County 77-8

Williamsburg, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Bloomfield Davis County 77-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.