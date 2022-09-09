Williamsburg hits the gas after slow start to blow past Solon 38-25

A slow beginning couldn't deter Williamsburg, which shook it off to claim a 38-25 victory over Solon in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Solon authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Williamsburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense jumped in front for an 18-12 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Williamsburg roared to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-7 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.