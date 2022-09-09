Williamsburg hits the gas after slow start to blow past Solon 38-25

A slow beginning couldn't deter Williamsburg, which shook it off to claim a 38-25 victory over Solon in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Solon authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Williamsburg at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense jumped in front for an 18-12 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Williamsburg roared to a 31-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-7 in the final quarter.
Last season, Solon and Williamsburg faced off on September 10, 2021 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap
