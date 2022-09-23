Williamsburg dismantles Centerville in convincing manner 55-7

Williamsburg showed it had the juice to douse Centerville in a points barrage during a 55-7 win on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Raiders and the Big Reds were both scoreless.

Williamsburg stormed ahead of Centerville 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-0 edge.

