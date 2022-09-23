Williamsburg dismantles Centerville in convincing manner 55-7

Williamsburg showed it had the juice to douse Centerville in a points barrage during a 55-7 win on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Raiders and the Big Reds were both scoreless.
Williamsburg stormed ahead of Centerville 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.
The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-0 edge.
The last time Williamsburg and Centerville played in a 48-3 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
