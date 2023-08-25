Williamsburg left no doubt in recording a 42-14 win over West Branch at Williamsburg High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Williamsburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Bears.

West Branch showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 42-7.

The Bears outpointed the Raiders 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.