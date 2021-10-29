Williamsburg blanks Monroe PCM 35-0

Williamsburg's defense throttled Monroe PCM, resulting in a shutout win 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Williamsburg made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over Monroe PCM after the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless third and final quarters.
Recently on October 15 , Williamsburg squared up on Eddyville EBF in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
