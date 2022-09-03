West Union NFV tames Sumner-Fred's offense 13-0

Defense dominated as West Union NFV pitched a 13-0 shutout of Sumner-Fred during this Iowa football game.
The Tigerhawks registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.
West Union NFV jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
Last season, West Union NFV and Sumner-Fred faced off on September 3, 2021 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School. For more, click here.
