 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Union NFV stomps past Oelwein 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Union NFV shutout Oelwein 39-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Tigerhawks opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.

The Tigerhawks' offense took charge to a 27-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

West Union NFV's domination showed as it carried a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , West Union NFV squared up on Jesup in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News