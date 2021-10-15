West Union NFV stomps past Oelwein 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Union NFV shutout Oelwein 39-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Tigerhawks opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.
The Tigerhawks' offense took charge to a 27-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
West Union NFV's domination showed as it carried a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
