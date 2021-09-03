West Union NFV rides the rough off Sumner-Fred 22-6

Saddled up and ready to go, West Union NFV spurred past Sumner-Fred 22-6 on September 3 in Iowa football action.
The Tigerhawks' edge showed as they carried a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
West Union NFV's offense jumped to a 6-0 lead over Sumner-Fred at halftime.
Defense ruled the first quarter as the Tigerhawks and the Cougars were both scoreless.
