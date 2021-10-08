West Union NFV nips La Porte City Union in scare 27-21

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Union NFV passed in a 27-21 victory at La Porte City Union's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
La Porte City Union took a 21-7 lead over West Union NFV heading to halftime locker room.
La Porte City Union moved ahead by earning a 21-13 advantage over West Union NFV at the end of the third quarter.
West Union NFV's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-0 scoring edge over La Porte City Union.
