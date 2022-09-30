 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Union NFV dismantles Jesup in convincing manner 70-21

West Union NFV's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Jesup 70-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with West Union NFV and Jesup settling for a 21-21 first-quarter knot.

The Tigerhawks' offense roared in front for a 48-21 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

West Union NFV thundered to a 70-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time West Union NFV and Jesup played in a 35-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Jesup squared off with Oelwein in a football game .

