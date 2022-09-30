West Union NFV dismantles Jesup in convincing manner 70-21

West Union NFV's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Jesup 70-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with West Union NFV and Jesup settling for a 21-21 first-quarter knot.

The Tigerhawks' offense roared in front for a 48-21 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

West Union NFV thundered to a 70-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.