West Union NFV deals goose eggs to Jesup in verdict 35-0

No need for worry, West Union NFV's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Jesup in Iowa high school football action on October 1.

West Union NFV drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Jesup after the first quarter.

The Tigerhawks' offense struck to a 21-0 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

West Union NFV's domination showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

