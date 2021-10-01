 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Union NFV deals goose eggs to Jesup in verdict 35-0

No need for worry, West Union NFV's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Jesup in Iowa high school football action on October 1.

West Union NFV drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Jesup after the first quarter.

The Tigerhawks' offense struck to a 21-0 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

West Union NFV's domination showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News