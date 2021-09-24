West Liberty overcomes Monticello in competitive affair 41-35

West Liberty poked just enough holes in Monticello's defense to garner a taut 41-35 victory at West Liberty High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .

West Liberty moved in front of Monticello 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 intermission score.

Monticello came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over West Liberty 27-14.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-8 stretch over the final quarter.

