West Liberty ends the party for Tipton 16-6

Tipton was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as West Liberty prevailed 16-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off with October 8, 2021 at Tipton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, West Liberty faced off against Monticello and Tipton took on Goose Lake Northeast on September 23 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
