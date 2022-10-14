West Liberty designs winning blueprint against Anamosa 32-13

West Liberty had its hands full but finally brushed off Anamosa 32-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
West Liberty darted in front of Anamosa 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Comets' offense darted in front for a 16-6 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Comets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-7 points differential.
The last time West Liberty and Anamosa played in a 42-21 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Anamosa faced off against Tipton and West Liberty took on Goose Lake Northeast on September 30 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
