West Liberty designs winning blueprint against Anamosa 32-13

West Liberty had its hands full but finally brushed off Anamosa 32-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

West Liberty darted in front of Anamosa 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets' offense darted in front for a 16-6 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Comets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-7 points differential.

