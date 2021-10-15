West Liberty buries Anamosa under avalanche of points 42-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Liberty broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-21 explosion on Anamosa at West Liberty High on October 15 in Iowa football action.
The Comets' offense darted to a 21-8 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on October 1, West Liberty faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Anamosa took on Tipton on October 1 at Anamosa High School.
