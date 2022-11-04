 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Des Moines Valley uses explosive start to detonate Cedar Falls 27-13

West Des Moines Valley grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 27-13 win over Cedar Falls.

The first quarter gave West Des Moines Valley a 14-3 lead over Cedar Falls.

West Des Moines Valley's offense jumped in front for a 17-3 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cedar Falls got within 20-10.

Conditioning showed as West Des Moines Valley outscored Cedar Falls 7-3 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 21, Cedar Falls squared off with Dubuque Senior in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

