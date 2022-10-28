West Des Moines Dowling Catholic refuses to yield in shutout of Davenport West 35-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra West Des Moines Dowling Catholic followed in snuffing Davenport West's offense 35-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 28.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

