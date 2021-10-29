West Des Moines Dowling Catholic engulfs Marion Linn-Mar in flames 38-13

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Marion Linn-Mar during a 38-13 blowout during this Iowa football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Maroons and the Lions settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Maroons' offense took charge to a 24-7 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's edge showed as it carried a 24-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

