West Des Moines Dowling Catholic eventually beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 38-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy after the first quarter.

The Maroons registered a 24-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showed some mettle by fighting back to a 24-21 count in the third quarter.

The Maroons chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.