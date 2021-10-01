 Skip to main content
West Branch's rally caps fit just right in beating Durant 28-14

West Branch shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-14 win over Durant during this Iowa football game.

The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bears 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

West Branch's offense struck to a 28-8 lead over Durant at the intermission.

West Branch's control showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

West Branch's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

