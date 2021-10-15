 Skip to main content
West Branch tops Wilton 28-12

West Branch notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wilton 28-12 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The Bears drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Beavers after the first quarter.

West Branch's offense moved to a 14-6 lead over Wilton at the intermission.

West Branch's position showed as it carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

