West Branch tops Wilton 28-12

West Branch notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wilton 28-12 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The Bears drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Beavers after the first quarter.

West Branch's offense moved to a 14-6 lead over Wilton at the intermission.

West Branch's position showed as it carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.