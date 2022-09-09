West Branch tells Delhi Maquoketa Valley "No Soup For You" in shutout 59-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when West Branch bottled Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-0 during this Iowa football game.
West Branch opened with a 28-0 advantage over Delhi Maquoketa Valley through the first quarter.
The Bears registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
West Branch jumped to a 52-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bears added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, West Branch and Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
