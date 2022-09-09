 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Branch tells Delhi Maquoketa Valley "No Soup For You" in shutout 59-0

  • 0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when West Branch bottled Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-0 during this Iowa football game.

West Branch opened with a 28-0 advantage over Delhi Maquoketa Valley through the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

West Branch jumped to a 52-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bears added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, West Branch and Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News