West Branch tells Delhi Maquoketa Valley "No Soup For You" in shutout 59-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when West Branch bottled Delhi Maquoketa Valley 59-0 during this Iowa football game.

West Branch opened with a 28-0 advantage over Delhi Maquoketa Valley through the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

West Branch jumped to a 52-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bears added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

