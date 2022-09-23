 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Branch takes victory lap past Mediapolis 35-13

West Branch didn't tinker with Mediapolis, scoring a 35-13 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Mediapolis after the first quarter.

The Bears' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

West Branch struck to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time West Branch and Mediapolis played in a 24-21 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , West Branch squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

