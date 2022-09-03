West Branch soars over Waterloo Columbus 34-13

West Branch's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 34-13 win over Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 7-0 lead over Waterloo Columbus.

The Bears' offense roared in front for a 28-10 lead over the Sailors at the intermission.

West Branch charged to a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

