Defense dominated as West Branch pitched a 38-0 shutout of Cascade for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

West Branch darted in front of Cascade 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.

West Branch thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

