Defense dominated as West Branch pitched a 38-0 shutout of Cascade for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.
West Branch darted in front of Cascade 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bears fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.
West Branch thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, West Branch faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Cascade took on Hudson on Sept. 1 at Cascade High School.
