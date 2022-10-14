West Branch shoots past Wilton with early burst 54-7

West Branch lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 54-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
West Branch drew first blood by forging a 33-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
West Branch breathed fire to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.
Last season, West Branch and Wilton squared off with October 15, 2021 at West Branch High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Wilton faced off against Mediapolis and West Branch took on Durant on September 30 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
