West Branch shoots past Wilton with early burst 54-7

West Branch lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 54-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 33-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

West Branch breathed fire to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.