West Branch shoots past Wilton with early burst 54-7

West Branch lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 54-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 33-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

West Branch breathed fire to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, West Branch and Wilton squared off with October 15, 2021 at West Branch High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Wilton faced off against Mediapolis and West Branch took on Durant on September 30 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.

