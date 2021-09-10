West Branch makes Delhi Maquoketa Valley's offense disappear 52-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped West Branch blank Delhi Maquoketa Valley 52-0 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

West Branch struck to a 52-0 bulge over Delhi Maquoketa Valley as the fourth quarter began.

West Branch fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at Delhi Maquoketa Valley's expense.

The Bears opened with a 41-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

