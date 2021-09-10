 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Branch makes Delhi Maquoketa Valley's offense disappear 52-0
0 comments

West Branch makes Delhi Maquoketa Valley's offense disappear 52-0

{{featured_button_text}}

A suffocating defensive performance helped West Branch blank Delhi Maquoketa Valley 52-0 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

West Branch struck to a 52-0 bulge over Delhi Maquoketa Valley as the fourth quarter began.

West Branch fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at Delhi Maquoketa Valley's expense.

The Bears opened with a 41-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , West Branch squared up on Lisbon in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News