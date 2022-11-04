West Branch grinds out close victory over Monona MFL MarMac 27-24

West Branch posted a narrow 27-24 win over Monona MFL MarMac at West Branch High on November 4 in Iowa football action.

Monona MFL MarMac started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over West Branch at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-6 advantage over the Bears at the half.

Monona MFL MarMac enjoyed a 24-13 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Bears.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.