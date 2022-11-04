West Branch grinds out close victory over Monona MFL MarMac 27-24

West Branch posted a narrow 27-24 win over Monona MFL MarMac at West Branch High on November 4 in Iowa football action.
Monona MFL MarMac started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over West Branch at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-6 advantage over the Bears at the half.
Monona MFL MarMac enjoyed a 24-13 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Bears.
In recent action on October 21, West Branch faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Monona MFL MarMac took on Durant on October 21 at Monona MFL MarMac High School. For more, click here.
