West Branch flies high over Eldon Cardinal 35-6

West Branch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Eldon Cardinal with an all-around effort during this 35-6 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

The Bears darted in front of the Comets 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

West Branch's offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over Eldon Cardinal at halftime.

West Branch's upper-hand showed as it carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , West Branch squared up on Iowa City Regina in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

