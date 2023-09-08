West Branch posted a narrow 30-23 win over Waterloo Columbus in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

West Branch jumped in front of Waterloo Columbus 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Sailors had a 23-17 edge on the Bears at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with West Branch and Waterloo Columbus locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

The Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Branch and Waterloo Columbus faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at West Branch High School.

