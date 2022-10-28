West Branch dispatches Waterloo Columbus 27-14

West Branch had its hands full but finally brushed off Waterloo Columbus 27-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.
West Branch moved in front of Waterloo Columbus 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
West Branch jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 27-14.
