West Branch deals goose eggs to Eldora South Hardin in fine defensive showing 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in West Branch's 42-0 blanking of Eldora South Hardin on October 21 in Iowa football action.

West Branch moved in front of Eldora South Hardin 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

West Branch pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

