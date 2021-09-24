West Branch casts spell on Mediapolis 24-21

West Branch wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 24-21 victory over Mediapolis at Mediapolis High on September 24 in Iowa football action.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mediapolis after the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

The Bears and the Bulldogs were engaged in a slim affair at 17-14 as the fourth quarter started.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when West Branch and Mediapolis both had the scoreboard blinking in a 24-21 knot.

