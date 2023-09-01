Wayland WACO controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-22 win against Marengo Iowa Valley in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Last season, Wayland WACO and Marengo Iowa Valley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Marengo Iowa Valley.

Recently on Aug. 18, Marengo Iowa Valley squared off with Brooklyn B-G-M in a football game.

