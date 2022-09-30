 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayland WACO produces precision performance against Lone Tree 42-17

Wayland WACO unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lone Tree 42-17 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Wayland WACO pulled in front of Lone Tree 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Lions fought to 21-2.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-15 edge.

Last season, Wayland WACO and Lone Tree faced off on October 1, 2021 at Wayland WACO High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Lone Tree faced off against Thornburg Tri-County and Wayland WACO took on Marengo Iowa Valley on September 16 at Marengo Iowa Valley High School. For more, click here.

