Wayland WACO produces precision performance against Lone Tree 42-17

Wayland WACO unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lone Tree 42-17 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Wayland WACO pulled in front of Lone Tree 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Lions fought to 21-2.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-15 edge.
Last season, Wayland WACO and Lone Tree faced off on October 1, 2021 at Wayland WACO High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 16, Lone Tree faced off against Thornburg Tri-County and Wayland WACO took on Marengo Iowa Valley on September 16 at Marengo Iowa Valley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.