Wayland WACO produces precision performance against Lone Tree 42-17

Wayland WACO unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lone Tree 42-17 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Wayland WACO pulled in front of Lone Tree 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Lions fought to 21-2.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-15 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.