Wayland WACO imposes its will on Marengo Iowa Valley 54-26

Wayland WACO ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Marengo Iowa Valley 54-26 on September 16 in Iowa football.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a massive 17-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Wayland WACO jumped to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

