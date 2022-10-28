Wayland WACO busts Central City 48-12

Central City had no answers as Wayland WACO compiled a 48-12 victory during this Iowa football game.

Wayland WACO opened with a 14-0 advantage over Central City through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Wayland WACO jumped to a 45-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats outpointed the Warriors 6-3 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.