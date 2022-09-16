Waverly-Sr wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Manchester West Delaware 42-7

Waverly-Sr scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Manchester West Delaware during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Waverly-Sr a 14-0 lead over Manchester West Delaware.
The Go-Hawks registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.
Waverly-Sr charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-7.
In recent action on September 2, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waverly-Sr took on Cresco Crestwood on September 2 at Cresco Crestwood High School. Click here for a recap
